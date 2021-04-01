Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,580 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.64 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

