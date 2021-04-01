Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.82% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

