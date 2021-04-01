Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177,577 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 844,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,893,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark increased their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

