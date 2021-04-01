Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 48,874 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last three months. 43.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

MBIN stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.