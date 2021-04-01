Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Invests $4.77 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

