Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,585 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

VTV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 104,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

