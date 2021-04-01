Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.34. 96,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

