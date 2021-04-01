Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liquidia by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

