Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WFTLF stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.25).

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

