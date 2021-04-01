WD-40 (WDFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $306.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.68 and a 200-day moving average of $264.96. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.