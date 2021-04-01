WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 25,135 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Focus Financial Partners worth $36,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 237,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $43.19. 9,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 173.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

