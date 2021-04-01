WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,976,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,342. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

