WCM Investment Management LLC Has $24.87 Million Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $24,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.29. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,526. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $121.63 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

