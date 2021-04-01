WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Dorman Products worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

