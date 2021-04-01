WCM Investment Management LLC Has $13.37 Million Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,027,000 after buying an additional 454,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,633,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in US Ecology by 51.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

