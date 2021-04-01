WCM Investment Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,405 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 32,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,947. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

