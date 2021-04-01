WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,588.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 161,970 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 89.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 74,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,104. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.