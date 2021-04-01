WC Walker & Associates Inc. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Truist upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.09.

Shopify stock traded up $41.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,147.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,236.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,112.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

