WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 40,157 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 84,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

