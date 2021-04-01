WazirX (WRX) One Day Volume Tops $53.73 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $182.84 million and $53.73 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 74.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

