Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.44% of Wayside Technology Group worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

