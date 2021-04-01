Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $384.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $382.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $120.56. 72,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,994. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

