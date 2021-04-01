Warburg Research Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €95.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.86 ($109.24).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €132.40 ($155.76) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.56.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

