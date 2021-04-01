Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $310.89 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $310.89 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00244759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00018666 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.73 or 0.03485000 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

