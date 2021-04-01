Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 2,978 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

CG stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

