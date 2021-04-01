Walleye Capital LLC Invests $535,000 in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PERI. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

