Walleye Capital LLC Has $578,000 Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The India Fund worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

