Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,955 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $359,176.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,860 shares of company stock valued at $26,275,610 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.