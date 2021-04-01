Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 22,444 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

TUFN stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

