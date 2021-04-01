Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 603,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

