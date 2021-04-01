Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

