Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $141.17 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.