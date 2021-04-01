VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Insider Buys £67,200 in Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Graeme Proudfoot bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

VSL opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.76. The firm has a market cap of £236.37 million and a PE ratio of 23.94. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 181.39 and a current ratio of 181.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

