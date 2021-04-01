voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

NASDAQ:VJET traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.