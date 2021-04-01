Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,482 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Azul by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

AZUL stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

