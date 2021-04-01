Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

