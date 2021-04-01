Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 36,548 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,548 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Waters worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

NYSE WAT opened at $284.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.