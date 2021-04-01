Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 618,249 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,002,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,328,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

