Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,483 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 182,974 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Groupon worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Groupon by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Groupon stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

