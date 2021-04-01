Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,612 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Cardlytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

CDLX opened at $109.70 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,441. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.