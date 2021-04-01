Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 171,216 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,216 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

