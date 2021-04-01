Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIST opened at $2.56 on Monday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

