Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,600 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 55.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $211,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $354,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

