Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,600 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,263,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

