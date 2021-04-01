Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 410,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $759.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.