Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 800 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

RGR stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 156.04%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

