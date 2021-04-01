Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $233.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.31. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

