Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 900 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNST opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.