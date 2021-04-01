Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

