VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $41.53 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period.

