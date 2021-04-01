VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $41.53 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.
